M7.6 - 39km SSW of Puerto Quellon, Chile

2016-12-25 14:22:27 UTC 43.416°S   73.880°W 34.6 km depth

Downloads

dyfi (US) us10007mn3
losspager (US) us10007mn3
moment-tensor (US) us10007mn3
origin (US) us10007mn3
phase-data (US) us10007mn3
shakemap (US) us10007mn3